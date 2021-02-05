Tarique Rahman jailed for 2 years



A Narail court has sentenced BNP's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in jail in a case filed over his derogatory remarks on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Narail Judicial Magistrate Amatul Morsheda came up with the verdict on Thursday.





State lawyer Sanjib Kumar Basu said, ''Tarique Rahman has been sentenced to two years imprisonment without parole along with a penalty of Tk 10,000.''Another six months will be added to his jail term if he does not pay the money, according to the order.Tarique had labelled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a 'Razakar' at an event in London marking Victory Day in 2014, triggering a nationwide outcry demanding his punishment.





Freedom fighter Shahjahan Biswas filed the case against him with Narail Police Station over the disrespectful comments on Bangabandhu on Dec 24, 2014 As many as four verdicts have so far been pronounced against Tarique including Thursday's one.







The BNP leader is a fugitive with a seven-year prison sentence in a money laundering case, 10 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case and life imprisonment in a case over the 2004 grenade attack.A year after his arrest during the army-backed caretaker government's rule, the authorities released Tarique allowing him to receive treatment in the UK. He has been in London for more than a decade with his wife and daughter.





Tarique Rahman has been leading the party from exile since his mother, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, was jailed for five years in a corruption case in 2018. Meanwhile, the BNP termed the verdict 'politically motivated. In a statement on Thursday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The verdict that was delivered by the Narail court today (Thursday) at the behest of the government in a case filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is completely politically motivated."







He alleged that the verdict in the case against Tarique was delivered for hastily hiding the campaign against the government's misrule at home and abroad.Voicing anger at the court order, Fakhrul said such a verdict in a defamation case for speaking the truth is unprecedented. "This incident has clearly manifested that the court and the law are now in the grip of the government. I strongly condemn and protest the verdict."











