50 jailed including an ex-BNP MP

Police take back convicts of Sheikh Hasina's motorcade attack case to jail after a Satkhira court pronounced the verdict on Thursday. -AA



A Satkhira court has sentenced former BNP lawmaker Habibul Islam Habib and two others to 10 years imprisonment in a case relating to the attack on Sheikh Hasina's motorcade, the then opposition leader and Awami League president, in 2002 attack.Satkhira Chief Judicial Magistrate Humayun Kabir on Thursday also sentenced three others, including Juba Dal leader Abdul Quader Bachchu, to nine years imprisonment and 44 others to different jail terms with a minimum of four years. Thirty-four accused, out of 50, were present in the dock while the others are absconding.





The jailed accused are former MP Habibul Islam Habib, Ashraf Hossain, former municipality mayor Akhtarul Islam, Nazrul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Sheikh Tamim Azad Merin, Abdur Rakib Mollah, Abdul Majid, Hasan Ali, Moyna, Abdus Sattar, Tofazzal Hossain Sentu, Zahurul Islam, Golam Rasul, Advocate Abdus Sattar, Abdus Samad, Altaf Hossain, Shahabuddin, Saheb Ali, Sirajul Islam, Rakib, Trolley Shahidul, Monirul Islam, Sheikh Kamrul Islam, Yasin Ali, Shelley, Shahinur Rahman, Didar Moral, Sohag Hossain, Mahafuzur Molla, Abdul Gaffar Gazi, Rinku, Advocate Abdus Samad and Tiger Khokon.





Former Juba Dal leaders Abdul Quader Bachchu, Mofizul Islam, Alauddin, Khaled Manzur Rommel, Arifur Rahman, Ripon, Yasin Ali, Rabiul Islam, Mazaharul Islam, Abdul Khaleq, Abdur Rob, Sanju, Nazmul Hossain, Jabid Raihan Lucky, Kanak, Mahafuzur Rahman are absconding.



Additional Attorney General SM Munir, Deputy Attorney General Sujeet Chatterjee, Deputy Attorney General Shaheen Mridha, PP Advocate Abdul Latif, among others, represented the state.Advocates Shahanara Akhter Bakul, Abdul Majid, Mizanur Rahman Pintu and Tozammel Hossain took part in the hearings for the state.





Miscreants hurled bombs on the convoy of the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina and even shot at her, as her motorcade reached in front of Kolaroa upazila BNP office in Satkhira on August 30, 2002. They vandalized a couple of vehicles of the convoy too. Charge sheet of the case was submitted in 2015. Of the accused, Rakib alias Rakibur Rahman who was included in the charge-sheet, had filed a plea with the High Court to quash the case, saying he was only 10-year old during the incident.





The High Court had filed a rule to scrap the proceedings of the trial. On October 6, hearing was held on the rule and the court on October 8 discharged it. The defence later filed a plea to stay that High Court order, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Nov 24, 2020.









---M Shaheen Golder, Satkhira





Leave Your Comments