Bangladesh in control after reducing West Indies to 189-5 at lunch





Bangladesh kept them aloft over West Indies, reducing the visitors to 189-5 at lunch on day three of the opening Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today.





Even though Shakib Al Hasan didn’t bowl as a precaution for his groin injury, the other three spinners Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan did their job perfectly to keep the visitors at bay.





At lunch, West Indies was 189-5, stilly trailing by 241 runs as Bangladesh put up 430 in their first innings.





West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hit 76, which was vital in still keeping West Indies hope to get close to Bangladesh’s score intact.





Left arm spinner Taijul Islam broke through in the first ball of the third day, dismissing overnight unbeaten Nkrumah Bonner for 17 after the visitors resumed the day on 75-2.





Brathwaite led the repairing job, sharing 55-run with debutant Kyle Mayers.





Bangladeshi spinners got considerable assistance from the pitch but Brathwaite and Mayers were fluent in the crease.





However off-spinner Nayeem Hasan ended the threatening partnership, removing Brathwaite.





After scoring 76 off 111, that included 11 boundaries, Brathwaite was unable to judge one that spun sharply to rattle his stump.

Mehidy Hasan who scored his maiden century on day two claimed Mayers for 40 with his wily off-spin.





With 154-5, West Indies was in real trouble but Jermaine Blackwoood and wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva further resisted.





They kept the side unscathed till the first interval of the day, adding 35 runs in an unbroken sixth wicket stand.





Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took 2-36 while Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.

