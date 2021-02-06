AZM Ziaur Rahman Zinnah passes away



AZM Ziaur Rahman Zinnah son of late Mawlana Md Sadiquer Rahman and father of Journalist Md Tanzil Zia, passed away at the age of 67. He breathed his last at 11:25am on Thursday (Feb 04) while undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital. He was 4th among ten brothers and sisters.







He was suffering from diabetes and cold disease. He was involved in timber merchant business. He left behind his wife, son, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn his death. His family organized a milad at the Sher-e-Bangla Jame Mashjid on 8th February after Asr prayers. All are requested to come.



