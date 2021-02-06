Tk 50 lac donated to DU Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute

Sonali Bank Ltd. on Thursday donated Tk. 50 Lac to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty of Dhaka University (DU) marking the Mujib Borsho. -AA



Sonali Bank Ltd. donated Tk. 50 Lac to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty of Dhaka University (DU) marking the Mujib Borsho. CEO & MD of Sonali Bank Ltd Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan handed over a cheque for this amount to DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed at a function held on Thursday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban. DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman was present as chief guest on this occasion.







DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof A S M Maksud Kamal, Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty Prof Fakrul Alam, DU Senate Member S M Bahalul Majnun and CEO & MD of Sonali Bank Ltd. Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan addressed the function. President of Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) Prof Rahmat Ullah, General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Senate Members, Deans, Provosts, teachers, high officials of DU and Sonali Bank Ltd. were present on this occasion.





DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman thanked the authorities of Sonali Bank ltd for the donation to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty for its overall development and conducting international-standard researches on Bangabandhu's chequered political carrier, life, ideals, struggles, sacrifices, charismatic leadership etc.



He hoped that this Institute would also play a vital role in achieving SDGs and producing skilled human resources for the 4th Industrial Revolution. He urged all specially DU Alumni and financial establishments to come forward with such kind of donation for the Institute.





