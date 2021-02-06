Aritro Das's new book 'Pratikriya'

Aritro Das



A new book 'Pratikriya' by Aritra Das,a promising writer who is aware of society and reality, is going to publish at upcoming Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021.The main theorem of the work of young writer and columnist Aritro Das is national background, pubic life and socio-culture in the incarnation of contemporary events or stories.





He expresses the authenticity of his statement by using words chosen from the everyday life of the forest system.His first novel 'Dipali' was published at the 2019 book fair. In 2020, his second novel, 'SomporkerSutoy' was published. The two novelsare quite popular among the readers.





Commenting on the book, Aritro Das said, "The book reflects the submissive, incoherent, blind, narrow and fearful structure of the society which has gradually evolved into internal and external reality." The bud of the progressive flower that blossomed in the late nineteenth century was supposed to spread more and more in the twenty-first century.





But gradually the flower shrunk, it did not get the fluidity and dynamic life of the flower.The book will be published by ShikhaPrakashani. Publisher KaziNafizul Islam said, 'Pratikriya' is a great book for the current context. The book will appear to the reader as a mirror of society. The cover of the book is done by TathagataTirtha. The price of this 128 page book is 240tk.





The distributors of that particular book are Rokmari.com, Boi-katha, Durbin, Boi-bazar and many other online and offline medium. The book can be pre-ordered in Rokmari from February 15,' he added. It is to be noted that Aritro Das wrote a column in addition to his literary practice. His columns are regularly published in almost every national daily. He studied the higher secondary level from Barisal Amrit Lal Dey College. Then He has taken degree of honours and is studying masters atDepartment of Law and Justice,Jahangirnagar University. Aritro Das was born in Ramnagar village of Gournadi police station in Barisal district.





