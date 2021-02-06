BAF small arms firing competition concludes

Inter-Base Small Arms Firing Competition of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was concluded at BAF Base Paharkanchanpur on Thursday. -AA



Inter-Base Small Arms Firing Competition of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was cocluded at BAF Base Paharkanchanpur on Thursday. Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque team emerged as champion by scoring 759 points out of 810 points while Air HQs (U) team became runner up by scoring 748 points, says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Press Release, reports UNB.







Squadron Leader Forhad Mahmud, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque team was adjudged the best shooter by his overall performance. He scored 148 points in Rifle firing and 110 points in pistol firing. Mentionable that seven teams of Bangladesh Air Force participated in the competition.







Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed witnessed the final event as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Earlier, Air Officer Commanding of Bangladesh Air Force Base Paharkanchanpur Air Commodore Qazi Mazharul Karim inaugurated the competition on February 3. Among others, senior BAF officers from Air Headquarters and local Base, airmen and other members of the Base were present in the ceremony.



