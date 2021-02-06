Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push

US President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the State Depart-ment in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. Biden said the US will confront 'authoritarianism' of China and Russia. -AFP



President Joe Biden on Thursday said the days of the US "rolling over" to Russian President Vladimir Putin are gone as he called for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. During his first visit to the State Department as president, Biden issued his strongest condemnation of Putin as large protests have broken out throughout Russia following the jailing of Navalny. Thousands of protesters have been arrested.





The new American president was also seeking to make clear to the world that he's making a dramatic turn away from Putin following the presidency of Republican Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation and often sought to downplay the Russian leader's malign actions. Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and Putin's most determined political foe, was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from a five-month convalescence in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning, which he has blamed on the Kremlin.



"I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions - interfering with our election, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens - are over," said Biden, who last week spoke to Putin in what White House officials called a tense first exchange. "We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people."





Biden's comments on Russia came as he asserted a broad reset of American foreign policy, including reversing Trump's order to withdraw US troops stationed in Germany.Using the visit to outline how his foreign policy would differ from that of his predecessor, Biden called for a return to the "grounding wire of our global power." He sought to buck up the diplomatic corps, many of whom were discouraged by Trump's policies and tone.









---AP, Washington





