4,000 Covid-19 variants emerge as UK explores mixed vaccine shots

Volunteers collect a completed Covid-19 test kit from a resident as part of testing for the new South African variant of the virus in West Ealing on Thursday. The highly transmissible variant first identified in South Africa is spreading rapidly around th



The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots in a world first. Thousands of variants have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.





British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants. "It's very unlikely that the current vaccine won't be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalisation," Zahawi told Sky News.





"All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant; there are about 4,000 variants around the world of Covid now." While thousands of variants have arisen as the virus mutates on replication, only a very small minority are likely to be important and to change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.





The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of four and 12 weeks. The trial will be the first of its kind to combine an mRNA shot - the one developed by Pfizer and BioNtech - and an adenovirus viral vector vaccine of the type developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca's shot is separately being tested in combination with another viral vector vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V.









---Reuters, London







Leave Your Comments