Nilphamari Govt Women's College gets new principal

Professor Obaidul Anwar joins as the principal at Nilphamari Govt Women's College. -AA



Professor Obaidul Anwar has joined as the principal at Nilphamari Govt Women's College recently. The post fell vacant when Principal Didarul Islam joined at Nilphamari Govt College. Principal Obaidul Anwar joined Nilphamari Government College as a Lecturer in Mathematics Department on November 15, 1993. Later he was working as an Assistant Professor in Government Carmichael College and then Associate Professor in Kushtia Govt College. He was working as OSD in Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) for a few days.







Having two talented, efficient, honest and dedicated principals in two government colleges in Nilphamari Sadar Upazila, hope and enthusiasm is being noticed among the common people, teachers. Everyone hopes that the two principals of this backward district in education will play a constructive role in improving the quality of education.









---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

