UGC team visits Islamic University



A delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has visited Islamic University with a view to monitoring the construction work under its mega project in Kushtia on Friday. The six member team led by UGC's Planning and Development division director Dr Ferdous Zaman made the visit.







Project implementation committee members' planning commission's deputy chief M Mostafizur Rahman, education ministry's secondary and higher secondary division deputy-secretaries Asma Nasrin and Muhammad Jahurul Islam, deputy secretary of IMD Mohammad Arifur Rahman and UGC's senior assistant director Akram Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.







Later, a meeting of project implementation committee was held at IU administration building in the morning with IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman in the chair. Visiting the campus, the team asked the university authorities to complete all sorts of tenders for its vertical extension work under the mega project by this April.









---Kushtia

