National Public Library Day observed in Rajshahi

The National Public Library Day-2021 was observed in Rajshahi in a befitting manner on Friday with the call of enlightening people after the best uses of public libraries.Marking the day, the Divisional Public Library and district administration jointly organized a discussion at the reading room of the divisional public library, reports BSS.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Professor Partha Biplob Roy from the Department of Information Science and Library Management in Rajshahi University, Rajshahi Divisional Councillor of Bangladesh Library Association Abdullah Al Bashir and local unit general secretary Zulfikar Haider addressed the meeting.





On the occasion, 25 winners in book review competition on the unfinished biography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and fine-arts and essay competition to mark the Victory Day-2020. Highlighting the significance of the day the discussants unanimously said the role of the library is immense towards building a knowledgeable and enlightened society.





They added that books always make people beautiful, bright and prosperous. Only the people enriched with a prosperous heart can build bright Bangladesh. Muhammad Kamruzzaman said libraries play a fundamental role in developed society not only for access to information but also as a centre for all types of entertainment. Information can be retrieved easily online."We must have public libraries in every union and these libraries will be serving as the bridge between those who are well-informed about access to information and those who aren't," he added.

