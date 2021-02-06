Don't fall for this WhatsApp message, it's a scam!



WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It's rising popularity not only makes it one of the go-to choices for people across the globe but also for the scammers who are constantly looking for new ways to dupe innocent users.







Now, word is that tricksters have found a new way to befool WhatsApp users and this one involves free gift cards As per a report by Gadgets Now, WhatsApp users in India are getting messaging saying that DMart is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a part of which the supermarket chain is giving free gift cards to its customers, reports HT. The message also contains the link to a website, clicking on which WhatsApp users are directed to a fraudulent website wherein users have to spin a wheel to win a gift.





The website says that only one gift is allowed per IP address in order to appear genuine. Once users spin the wheel, they are asked to share the message with other WhatsApp users in order to claim the prize."1. Share with 5 groups / 20 friends on WhatsApp.. 2. Click 'CONTINUE' and claim your gift card," the message on the website reads. The website also asks users to keep sharing until the Blue bar below is full.





It is worth noting that this message is a scam. DMart was founded in 2002 and it will turn 20 years old in 2022. Scammers are duping innocent WhatsApp users by luring them with free gift cards. The retail chain is not running any such scheme.It is advisable that WhatsApp users ignore all such messages that they receive on the messaging platform. It is also advisable that they refrain from forwarding such messages containing unverified information to their contacts.







Leave Your Comments