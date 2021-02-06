Microsoft rethinks corporate intranet



Microsoft tries to improve corporate intranet, Google will offer new smartphone health measurements and 23 and Me is going public via SPAC. This is your Daily Crunch for February 4, 2021.Microsoft launched what it's calling a new "employee experience platform," designed to reinvent those corporate intranet sites that large companies use to share content with their employees, reports TechCrunch.







What makes this new platform, called Viva, any different? Well, it integrates with Microsoft's other collaboration tools like SharePoint and Yammer, along with LinkedIn Learning and other training services, and it also includes team analytics.



In a pre-recorded video, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft is launching this because, "We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience. As the world recovers, there is no going back. Flexibility in when, where and how we work will be key."





The tech giants Venmo to gain crypto, budgeting, savings and Honey integrations this year - The Venmo mobile payments app is going to look very different in 2021 as it inches closer to neobank territory.





Google to offer heart and respiratory rate measurements using just your smartphone's camera - Google is introducing features that will allow users to take vital health measurements using just the camera they already have on their smartphone.HubSpot acquires media startup The Hustle - HubSpot says content is an increasingly important part of its business, with customers finding its products through things like YouTube videos and HubSpot Academy.







Leave Your Comments