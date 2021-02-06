Likee looks forward to an exciting new year full of vigor



After passing a happening year (2020) full of significant partnerships with various renowned brands and thought-provoking campaigns, Likee is all prepared to make the new year all the more eventful and exhilarating for its fans and users riding out all the speculations. With new technologies popping up every now and then, the demand for newer modes of digital communication through new platforms is surging. Taking that factor into account, Likee Bangladesh is looking forward to an exciting 2021 when they will be maximizing the amenities of technology, intending to empower the youth with a platform that will inspire self-expression in fun, innovative and amiable ways.







Joy, Likee's Head of Operations in Bangladesh, shared, "Bangladesh right now is witnessing a digital revolution. As one of the favorite social media platforms of the youth, Likee views itself as a facilitator of digital communication through self-expression in fun and entertaining ways. We are still relatively new in Bangladesh, and as we keep learning from and about this important market, we will strive to engage with the youth in more innovative and interesting ways to help them become better and more responsible citizens of a Digital Bangladesh.







Our efforts to help our Bangladeshi users in this journey through interesting campaigns and partnerships in newer and better ways will continue in this new year." This fresh spell of robustness and commitment Likee Bangladesh is imbued with is inspired by its vibrant activities last year. In 2020, Likee struck interesting partnerships with various reputed brands to add fun and entertainment value to the lives of Bangladeshis. For instance- Likee Bangladesh launched different hashtag challenges to encourage the youth to reveal their latent talent in a positive way.





The hashtag challengesalso help partners innovatively communicate with BD people through premium resources and customized mechanisms. In August 2020, with the launch of the new mobileTECNO Spark 5 Pro,the High Five sticker gesture dance was customized to encourage everyone to confidently participate in the #GiveMe5 Hashtag Challenge so that users can show off their talents.In September 2020, when the new mobile Y20 launched, vivo show up its first dance debut #vivoUltraFun in Bangladesh.





Modern music with a popular gesture, enabling users to customize "Y" gesture, let them become the spokesman of Y20. Meanwhile, Likee collaborated with OPPO for its new smart device OPPO F17 last October.It launched a challenge called #OrangeBoom where users were asked to exhibit their creativity by using a unique effect consisting of an orange-hued filter and playing with dance or finger dance gestures while cutting an orange.





#StayInTheSafeZone hashtag challenge by PUBG MOBILEwas another notable effort by Likee to encourage everyone to stay at home during the pandemic by portraying the "safe zone" scene in a popular game. Moreover, Likee also put efforts in the direction of jolting the society out of its inertia last year by hosting different campaigns. #NoMeansNo campaign launched to raise awareness against sexual harassment created quite a stir among different quarters. In addition to these, Likee Bangladesh also organized different programs to inculcate a sense of responsibility in a fun way among the youth.





Campaigns styled as 'Just Kidding' held from November 18-20, 2020, to celebrate World Children's Day where users shot videos and shared it with a #ChildrensDay and a special H5 game designed by Likee on the occasion of Victory Day, where users won virtual flowers and used those flowers to pay tributes to the virtual monuments speak volumes about their initiatives. Being revitalized by all these socially-responsible activities, Likee Bangladesh is committed to continue its initiatives in newer and more innovative ways in the new year and make differences that will matter especially for the youth of Bangladesh.









