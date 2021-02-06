Infinix's new best budget phone 'Smart 5'



The premium online-driven smartphone brand Infinix launched new handset 'Smart 5'. Infinix, known for its innovative state-of-the-art devices, bringing the new 'Smart 5' in two versions for the young people at an attractive price. Having 5000 mAh battery life, 6.6-inch HD+water-drop screen, and 8MP selfie camera with dual flash, the 3GB + 64GB version of Infinix's new device priced at BDT 9490 and 2GB+32GB version at BDT 8490 only. The device is available in three beautiful colors- Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.





The 5000 mAh heavy battery could last for 4 days and its intelligent power-saving technology assist you to enjoy day-long entertainment without power worries. The 6.6" HD+beautiful, vibrant widescreen provide a clear and broader view for a better mobile experience. You needn't worry about catching the running enemy in video games or missing the face of your favorite movie star as on the small screen. Meanwhile, with the 500 nits sunlight display, the screen shows vivid vision no matter what kind of sunlight condition you are and your picture would also look superb on your phone than the other normal screen.





The 8-megapixel front camera features automatic retouching to deliver perfect photos. With Selfie focus and dual flash, you get a gentle background blur that makes you the star of the picture. Also, you would get the best selfie you ever have through the new beautified algorithms to make every selfie photo impeccable. It brings more intelligent ways to customize your beauty style such as 3D face improvement to make selfie photos more natural and unique.







For the rear camera, regardless of the sunlight or low light condition, the Infinix 13MP triple camera of Smart 5 offers clearer, brighter, and more beautiful photos effortlessly at all times. Infinix introduced this new device of 'Smart 5' in the market of Bangladesh keeping the customer needs in mind. This new smartphone is budget friendly and best performance phone. Infinix's this new handset is available at offline platforms Pickaboo Outlet and Smartlink outlets and on e-commerce platform Daraz.

Leave Your Comments