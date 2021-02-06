DJI is coming to Bangladesh



Next Gear Limited is going to bring DJI, the world-leading producer of drone in Bangladesh market. DJI has recently signed an agreement with Next Gear to expand their business in Bangladesh, the company said in a press release that from now Next Gear Limited will sell and promote commercial drone and digital products and other services in Bangladesh.





DJI is one of the world's largest leading drone manufacturers. About 70 percent of drone users are using DJI products. DJI drones are at users' top choice for their perfect GPS and updated software. Their products are being used by various organizations in the fields of agriculture, exploration, rescue, filmmaking, construction and monitoring of bridge and road infrastructure in the developed world.







The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has recently published a gazette on Drone Registration and Aviation Policy 2020. The new policy has largely eased previous restrictions on use and import of drones in Bangladesh. Tawfiq Ahmed, Managing Director of Next Gear Limited, said, "The agreement of Next Gear Limited with DJI will play an important role to implement 'Digital Bangladesh' vision of the government and overall development of Bangladesh.





As in the modern world, there are a variety of purposes of using commercial drones in Bangladesh including agricultural development, land survey, land management, river survey and monitoring, border security, security and surveillance, fire fighting, rescue work, law enforcement and defines forces, road and bridge construction and maintenance, hills and the protection and surveillance of forests and remote areas."





Further, he said, "Using the advanced technology, various government and non-government organizations will be able to bring about a revolutionary change in the performance, as a result, they will be able to perform their tasks more accurately, economically, less time and risk-free. To employ this relatively new technology, Next Gear Limited along with DJI will provide training and other services to drone users in Bangladesh."

