Ananya wraps up her brand commitments ahead of 'Liger'



Ananya Panday, who is quite active on social media, is waiting to start shooting for the next schedule of her Pan-India film 'Liger' this month. She will be seen opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is currently busy wrapping up her pending brand commitments before commencing the shoot of 'Liger'. A source revealed, "Ananya has been shooting back to back for her brands and finishing all her brand commitments as by mid-February she kick starts her second shoot schedule for Liger."





The source further added, "With this Pan-India film, the actress will be debuting into regional cinema for which she is personally ensuring to not compromise on both prep and shoot before she starts her schedule." The first look of 'Liger' was released recently and it has left fans mighty impressed. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.



