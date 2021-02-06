Salma shares 'empowering' experience for 'Eternals'



Salma Hayek, who is all set to make a grand entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her upcoming superhero film 'Eternals' opened up about her character. Not only this but the mesmerising diva even called it as an 'empowering' experience. The 54-year-old actress recent appeared on a podcast and talked about her character Ajax from 'Eternals'.







She recalled her experience to be really moving and empowering as she never thought it would happen for her. But at this age, if she's putting on a superhero costume then there's something really moving for all. The MCU superhero project 'Eternals' will also star Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Haaz Sleiman along with Hayek. Helmed by Chloe Zhao, 'Eternals' is currently scheduled to release on November 5, this year.





