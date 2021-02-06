Hannah and 'Summer House' Stars react to Luke and Danielle Hookup

During the Thursday, February 4, premiere, fans met Ciara Miller, who has a past with Luke Gulbranson. Ciara's addition comes as a surprise to Hannah Berner, who hooked up with Luke during season 4.





"I was feeling so many emotions [when Ciara showed up] because I knew I was locked in a house for the next six weeks," the comedian, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly. "I wasn't mentally prepared for it, especially 'cause he wasn't giving me those kinds of signals up until that point."





While Hannah concluded that her relationship with Luke, 36, was "a summer romance that got a little more complicated" than she wanted, he denied that their relationship was more than a fling.





"Hannah and I were friends. We were very close friends, and we share a lot of things with each other. We talk a lot," he told Us. "Maybe she thought it was something else, but I was under the impression that Hannah actually was seeing somebody and had been seeing people. And I was just treating her like a friend like I always had."During the premiere, fans also learned Danielle Olivera and Luke hooked up in between seasons 4 and 5.





"It didn't happen exactly how Hannah thinks it happened. She has one version, and then there's the truth that hopefully comes out in the episodes to follow," Danielle, 29, told Us. "Luke and I have such a good friendship, and to be very honest, I'm the one who kind of crossed the line at one point."Carl Radke, for his part, told Us that he saw the fallout from Luke and Danielle's hookup coming leading up to the summer.

