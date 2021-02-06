Kangana Ranaut all praises for 'Dhaakad' director



Kangana Ranaut is all set for her upcoming action flick 'Dhaakad'. The actress has been sharing several glimpses of her training session with her action directors, including the latest video of herself where she is seen rehearsing one of the biggest action sequences of the film.





Sharing the BTS video, the actress further penned down appreciation note for the filmmaker and wrote, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence".





Earlier Kangana has also put up a video of a fight sequence at a coal mine that featured her film team. It read, "This is an appreciation post for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief razy living the blues practically living at the location for past few days! This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don't know and it's okay that way".







Talking about 'Dhaakad', besides Kangana, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. On the work front, Kangana has several interesting projects in her kitty, including 'Thalaivi', 'Dhaakad', 'Teja', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'. She has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

