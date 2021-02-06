Irfan, Tasnuva to star



Music Director Sohel Raz for the first time, has made a drama titled Bhul Joshnai Ektore Hetechhilam, which story was written by song Ghuri famed popular singer, music composer and lyricist Lutfor Hasan. It was first drama jointly directed by Sohel Raz and Rezwanul Islam Sanjid.





While talking about main theme of the drama its playwright Lutfor Hasan said, "Two persons dreamt to stay together. After passing few days, they found they are not for each other. Then they didn't take decision to continue their relationship. I give thanks to younger brother Sohel Raz to make a drama based on a nice story."





Director Sohel Raz said, "It was my first directed drama. So, I made it sincerely and cordially. Both Irfan Sajjad Bhai and Tasnuva Tisha Apu co-operated me while giving direction of this drama, which will be telecasted in a TV and YouTube channels soon."





While talking about acting in the drama Irfan Sajjad said, "Though Sohel Raz is newcomer in giving direction of drama but he had level best effort to make the drama fruitful. Lutfor Hasan Bhai written story of the drama was nice. I am very much optimistic about the drama."





Tasnuva Tisha shared her feelings by this way, "It is no doubt story of the drama was nice. I have liked story of the drama because there was a message for a couple who wants to go forward of their relationship for the long run. I wish best of luck for newcomer director Sohel Raz as he can present better story based dramas in future."Both Irfan Sajjad and Tasnuva Tisha have been working as pair in dramas of Valentine's Day for last few years. Tasnuva Tisha also worked with Irfan Sajjad in another drama directed by Raihan Khan on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress also said.

