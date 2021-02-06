Big blow for BD as Shakib suffers fresh Injury



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan sustained a new injury on his left thigh during fielding on the second day of first of two Tests against the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram on Thursday, confirmed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through a press release on Friday.







''Having recovered from his previous groin injury ahead of the first Test and successfully managing to bat in the Bangladesh first innings as well as send down six overs, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has suffered a strain in a different region of his left thigh while fielding on day two,'' said BCB in a statement on Friday. '





'The injury was confirmed by an MRI scan this morning. The BCB medical team will continue to treat and review his progress over the course of the first Test,'' it added. Shakib, who seemed to have injured his groin on the second day while fielding after scoring 68 runs opted to go out bowling only six overs as he was feeling uncomfortable.

