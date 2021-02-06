'Suu Kyi in good health under house arrest'



Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health under house arrest after being detained in Monday's military coup, her National League for Democracy (NLD) press officer said on Friday. "We have learnt that State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health (in Naypyitaw)," press officer Kyi Toe said on his official Facebook page. "As far as I know, she's under house arrest," he told AFP.





Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen since her arrest in morning raids on Monday. Police have filed charges against her for illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios found at her home. The Myanmar army on Monday overthrew her elected government, handing power to its top general and declaring a one-year state of emergency, sparking international condemnation and calls for fresh sanctions by the United States.Teachers and students in Myanmar rallied on Friday to a growing civil disobedience campaign as the anti-coup protest movement won the support of the NLD.





Stepping up measures to quell discontent, policearrested one of Ms Suu Kyi's veteran aides and dozens of people who had joined noisy demonstrations against Monday's coup.International pressure on the junta increased with the UN Security Council urging the release of detainees and Washington considering sanctions on the ruling generals.Teachers became the latest group to join a civil disobedience campaign with some lecturers refusing to work or cooperate with authorities over the coup that halted a long and unsteady transition to democracy.





"We want the military coup to fail," said lecturer Nwe Thazin Hlaing at the Yangon University of Education.Reuters was unable to reach the government for comment.In a statement, the NLD denounced the coup and Ms Suu Kyi's detention as "unacceptable" and said it would help people who are arrested or sacked for opposing the takeover.





Army chief Min Aung Hlaing took power citing alleged irregularities in a November election that the party won in a landslide. The electoral commission has said the vote was fair.There has been no outpouring of people onto the streets in a country with a bloody history of crackdowns on protests, but there were signs of coup opponents growing bolder - with dozens of youths parading in the south-eastern city of Dawei.





Leave Your Comments