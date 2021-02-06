Trump refuses call to testify in impeachment trial



The House impeachment managers issued a surprise request Thursday for Donald Trump to testify in his Senate trial next week, making a long-shot attempt to question the former president under oath about his conduct on the day of the Capitol riot, but it was quickly rejected by his lawyers.





In a letter to Trump, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment prosecutor, said the former president's response this week to the House's charge that he incited an insurrection Jan. 6 had disputed crucial facts about his actions and demanded further explanation.





"Two days ago, you filed an answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," wrote Raskin, D-Md. "You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense."He proposed interviewing Trump "at a mutually convenient time and place" between Monday and Thursday. The trial is set to begin Tuesday.









But Trump's lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, wasted little time in swatting away the invitation. They said that Trump wanted no part of a proceeding they insisted was "unconstitutional" because he is no longer in office and called Raskin's request a "public relations stunt.""Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: You cannot prove your allegations against the 45th president of the United States, who is now a private citizen," they wrote in a letter to Raskin.





Schoen and another adviser to Trump, Jason Miller, later clarified that the former president did not plan to testify voluntarily before or after the trial begins. Instead, his defence team intends to argue that the case should be dismissed outright on constitutional grounds and that Trump is not guilty of the bipartisan "incitement of insurrection" charge in which the House asserts he provoked a mob with baseless voter fraud claims to attack the Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from formalizing his loss.





The decision, if it holds, is likely to be helpful for both sides. With Senate Republicans already lining up to acquit Trump for the second time in just over a year, testimony from a famously impolitic former president who continues to insist falsely that he won the election risks jeopardizing his defence.





Democrats might have benefited from Trump's testimony, but his silence also allows the House managers to tell senators sitting in judgment that they at least gave Trump an opportunity to have his say. Perhaps more important, they quickly claimed - despite the defence's protests - that his refusal established an "adverse inference supporting his guilt," meaning that they would cite his silence as further proof that their allegations are true.





