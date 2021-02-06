14th International Children's Film Festival concludes



The 14th edition of International Children's Film Festival, organized by Children's Film Society Bangladesh, concluded on Friday. State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak was present at the closing and prize giving ceremony as the chief guest and distributed awards in different categories including Child Filmmakers (Bangladesh and international), Young Bangladeshi Filmmakers, Social Film and International Competition of Films Made for Children. Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) Liaquat Ali Lucky was present at the closing ceremony as the special guest.





On closing day, children, youths and film-lovers of different ages gathered at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Friday morning and enjoyed different country's films without any pay. Though there was no pay for watching films but wearing mask was mandatory for all. Earlier, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the festival on January 30, 2021 as the chief guest and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present at the inauguration ceremony as the special guest.





The festival has featured 179 films nominated from a total submission of 1,116 films from 81 countries. International Children's Film Festival has hosted films from 37 countries including Bangladesh, India, France, Japan, Italy, Iran, Australia, and China. The 14th International Children's Film Festival hosted film screenings at three venues in the capital - Shawkat Osman Hall at the Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum and National Art Gallery at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.







The films screened under "International Competitive Film, Young Bangladeshi Film, Social Film Competition, Special Film Competition marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, and New Normal" sections. The festival was annually organized by Children's Film Society Bangladesh since 2008.





