Atrocities in POK protested in Dhaka

Human rights violations in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Baluchistan were protested in Dhaka on Friday. -AA



Highlighting human rights violations in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Baluchistan, Bharat Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad (BBSS) Online Welfare Association held a human chain and protest program in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.







About fifty activists of the organization led by its Chairman Toufiq Ahmed Tafsir took part in the program. In his address, Toufiq Ahmed demanded Pakistan to protect human rights of the people of POK, particularly of women and children who are under incessant abuse and violence. He also criticized the Pak government for sheltering international terrorists and spreading terrorism in the region.







The organization called upon the international forums as well as the Bangladesh authorities to become vocal against these violations of human rights in Pakistan. In another program, Bangladesh Social Activist Forum held a human chain and protest march at Gulshan roundabout near Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Friday protesting rising intolerance in Pakistan on religious and ethnic minorities, atrocities by Pakistan army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on local Kashmiri people, rampant exploitation of natural resources of Gilgit Baltistan against extrajudicial killings in Baluchistan, Sindh, and Karachi.



About sixty volunteers of Bangladesh Social Activist Forum carrying placards and banners participated in the march. They also raised slogans calling Pakistan to respect human rights in POK, GB and allow visit of a UN sponsored fact finding team to Baluchistan to inquire extrajudicial killings there.





The protesters also demanded unconditional apology from Al-Jazeera TV for their malicious reporting at the behest of foreign elements aimed to discredit democratically elected government of Bangladesh. They condemned unholy nexus of Al-Jazeera- Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan, all part of Muslim Brotherhood.





Later, while speaking during the concluding session of the protest Mufti Masum Billah Nafi, President of Bangladesh Social Activist Forum' said that there would be more such programs throughout Bangladesh, unless Pakistan recognizes the voices of under trodden population living in POK, GB, Baluchistan, Sindh.





Leave Your Comments