Hungary refuses to take vaccines from Bangladesh



In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and cites a UK government source, says that three intelligence officers for China's Ministry of State Security purported to work for three different Chinese media agencies.





"Their true identities were uncovered by MI5 and they have since been forced to return to China," said the report, referring to the UK's domestic security services.Also on Thursday, Britain's media regulator revoked a Chinese TV licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.





Leave Your Comments