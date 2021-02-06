BNP announces mass rallies demanding fair election



The BNP on Friday accused the government of vote fraud in the elections to city corporations and announced to hold public rallies in six cities, demanding fair and credible polls. BNP's defeated mayoral candidates in different cities came up with the announcement at a press conference at the National Press Club, reports UNB.





"We've decided to hold six rallies in as many city corporations to inform the people about vote rigging. We want to tell the people about their voting rights and urge them to restore democracy," said BNP Joint Secretary General Mujibur Rahman Sarwar who contested the Barisal City Corporation polls as BNP's mayoral candidate in 2018.He said their party's first rally will be held in Chattogram on February 13 while the second one in Barishal on February 18, the third one in Khulna on February 27, the fourth one in Rajshahi on March 1, the fifth one in Dhaka north city on March 3 and the last one in Dhaka south city the next day.





Referring to Prime Minister's recent remark on the importance of having a strong opposition for the sake of democracy, Sarwar urged the government not to obstruct them from reaching out to people and holding the rallies.He said their main demand is to restore people's voting rights through holding a credible election under a non-party administration.Apart from Sarwar, BNP's four other defeated mayoral candidates - Chattogram's Dr Shahadat Hossain, Rajshahi's Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, Dhaka North's Tabith Awal and Dhaka South's Ishraque Hossain - were present at the press conference.





