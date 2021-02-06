'BD stands head high in the world'



Bangladesh today stands head high in the global arena due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak MP.He said this while inaugurating as chief guest six paved roads in Madhupur municipality in Tangail on Friday.





Abdur Razzak said, "Sheikh Hasina has relentlessly been working with a view to materializing the Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman." The country has seen a massive development during the tenure of the government led by Awami League, the minister said.

