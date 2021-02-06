Idols desecrated in 14 temples in five days



The desecrating of idols at Hindu temples has occurred again in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur district.Unidentified miscreants vandalized four idols at four temples in Nanderai village under Abdulpur union of the upazila on Thursday night. Such vandalism has occurred in 14 temples in five days in the upazila.







Dulal Chandra Das, a member of Sri Sri Chibukadevi Temple, filed a case with Chirirbandar Police Station over vandalizing idols at the temple. Police arrested seven suspects in this connection from different parts of the upazila on Wednesday night. They were produced before the court on Thursday and the court sent them to jail.







Subrata Kumar Sarker, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, said, "Seven people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism in temple. They have confessed to their misdeeds."We are investigating into whether others are involved in the incident, the OC added.





