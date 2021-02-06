Iran conducts surgical strike in Pakistan



Iran has reportedly conducted a 'surgical strike' in Pakistan this week and rescued its imprisoned men from the country. Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) freed two of its soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan, the force said in a statement, reports India Today. The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base in Southeastern Iran said in the statement that two of its border guards were freed in a successful intelligence operation on Tuesday night.





"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC said in its statement.The soldiers, according to the statement, were successfully transferred back to Iran.





A Pakistan-based radical Wahhabi terrorist group 'Jaish ul-Adl' had on October 16, 2018, kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to the Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries, the Andalou report said.Military officials reportedly formed a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to free the kidnapped IRCG soldiers.





Five of the soldiers were released on November 15, 2018, while four more Iranian soldiers were rescued by the Pakistani army on March 21, 2019.Declared a terrorist organization by Tehran, Jaish ul-Adl is pursuing an armed struggle against the Iranian government, claiming to defend the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.





Leave Your Comments