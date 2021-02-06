Myanmar teachers join growing anti-coup protests

The Yangon University Teachers' Association demonstrated. -Getty



A civil disobedience movement in Myanmar is gaining momentum with teachers and students protesting against Monday's military coup.Demonstrators at a university in the biggest city, Yangon, chanted support for jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and wore red ribbons, her party's color. Suu Kyi and other leaders have been held since the coup on Monday. Earlier, the military detained another senior leader from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.







Although Ms Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since Monday, she is believed to be under house arrest, according to an NLD official. Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, has remained mostly calm in the aftermath of the coup, which has plunged the South East Asian country into uncertainty.





On Friday afternoon, hundreds of teachers and students gathered outside Dagon University in Yangon, where they displayed the three-finger salute - a sign that has been adopted by protesters in the region to show their opposition to authoritarian rule. They chanted their support for Ms Suu Kyi and carried red flags. "We will not let our generation suffer under this kind of military dictatorship," Min Sithu, a student, told the AFP news agency.









---BBC





