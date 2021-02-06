Oxford vaccine found to be protective against virus variant

Scientists work on the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in Oxford, England, Nov 20, 2020. -NYT



The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious coronavirus variant at similar levels to the protection it offered against other lineages of the virus, Oxford researchers said in a paper released Friday, reports NYT.





The variant first detected in Britain has since been reported in more than 70 other countries. Public Health England has estimated that the variant's rate of infection is 25% to 40% higher than that of other forms of the coronavirus. Preliminary data from lab tests of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna suggest that they offer good protection against the B.1.1.7 variant. Novavax, which sequenced testing samples from its clinical trial participants in Britain while the variant was circulating widely there, found that its vaccine was highly effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.





The paper released Friday did not address the AstraZeneca vaccine's protective power against another fast-spreading coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351, that was first identified in South Africa. Researchers are conducting similar lab tests to try to measure the effect of that variant on the vaccine's potency. AstraZeneca's vaccine has been authorised in nearly 50 countries but not the United States, where the Food and Drug Administration is waiting on data from a clinical trial that enrolled more than 30,000 participants, mostly Americans.







Results from that study may come this month, and AstraZeneca is expected to have enough safety data to seek emergency authorisation from the FDA around the first week of March.In the United States, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 33 states, but the full extent of its spread is unknown because of the lack of a national surveillance program. Federal health officials have warned that it could become the dominant form of the virus in the United States by March.







Leave Your Comments