Illegal brick kilns destroying croplands

Brick kilns set up without licenses from proper authorities in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district are destroying croplands and local environment.

Toxic black smoke released by the kilns is hazardous for human health and also damages crops and rampant movement of earth and brick carrying trucks of the kilns is damaging rural roads.

During a recent visit in Kalikachchha, Shahbazpur and Shahjadapur unions of the upazila, this correspondent found that workers were busy in brick kilns set up in the middle of vast paddy field.

To set up a brick kiln, it is mandatory to take license from the Department of Environment (DoE), certificates from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DoAE), Union Parishad, no-objection certificate from local administration and trade license. But 22 brick kilns out of 41 in the upazila have been running without necessary documents.

Although no brick-kiln can be constructed near a forest, on croplands or residential areas as per laws, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps against the violation, said local people.

Local farmers said, croplands are being destroyed due to brick kilns. But none can dare to protest this as the owners of the kilns are influential.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Farzana Priyanka said, “There are 41 brick kilns in Sarail upazila, out of which 22 are licensed. Mobile courts have conducted raids against illegal brick kilns.”

Legal actions will be taken against illegal kilns, she assured.

