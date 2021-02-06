Two held with 235 bottles of phensidyl in C’nawabganj





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 235 bottles of contraband phensidyl from Chapainawabganj town last night.





The arrestees are Md. Ruhul Amin, 19, of Tarapur Jhatunpara village under Monakasha union and Md. Abdul Latif, 35, of Balutungi village under Durlavpur union both under Shibganj upazila of the district.





RAB said, being informed, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp raided Oktroymore area in Chapainawabganj town at 10.45 pm and detained a battery-run auto-van and found a plastic bag.





After searching the bag, RAB seized the bottles of phensidyl and at this arrested the duo.





Later, the arrested persons were handed over to the police of Chapainawabganj sadar thana with a case.

Leave Your Comments