Bangladesh on course of huge lead against West Indies





Captain Mominul Haque showed an unwavering resolve as Bangladesh stayed in control against West Indies at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.





At the first interval of the day, Mominul was batting on 82, helping Bangladesh to reach 149-4. Liton Das on 38 not is with him at the crease.





At the moment, Bangladesh is leading West Indies by 320 runs.





Resuming the day on 47-3, Bangladesh dominated the West Indies bowlers with captain leading from the front.





Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck early, dismissing overnight unbeaten Mushfiqur Rahim for 18. Mushfiqur reviewed the decision in vain.





Liton Das joined Mominul and together they regained the control to keep the visitors at bay.





With the ball keeping low, Mominul and Liton had to watchful throughout the session but they ticked the scoreboard somehow.





Mominul, who is nearing his 10th century, struck nine boundaries.





Cornwall was the most successful bowler for West Indies, claiming 3-61.





Bangladesh was bowled out for 430 in its first innings, before gaining 171-run lead, dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

