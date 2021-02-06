Village thugs bar farmer from growing paddy on 60 bigha land!

A group of ‘rouge people’ led by a former union parishad chairman have barred a nonagenarian farmer from growing paddy on his 60 bigha land in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Rajab Ali, an elderly farmer in Pakshimul union, runs a family of 21 members by cultivating crops. But this year he couldn’t grow boro paddy on his lands as former chairman of Pakshimul union parishad Abul Kashem alias Kacham Ali and his men have illegally occupied Rajab Ali’s irrigation scheme at Bhuiyar Char.

Rajab Ali said, “Kacham Ali Chairman and his men haven’t irrigated water to my lands. Even, they have demanded Tk 10 lakh to me as toll. They have grabbed my seed beds and one plot of land. I have deprived from at least one thousand maunds of paddy. I demand justice from the administration.”

Rajab Ali’s son Saltu Mia filed a case on January 26 with senior judicial magistrate’s court in Brahmanbaria in this connection accusing 9 named persons including Kacham Ali Chairman and 4-5 unnamed people. The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the matter.

Shakhawat Hossain, SP PBI in Brahmanbaria, said, “Steps will be taken as per law upon receipt of case documents.”

The men of Kacham Ali Chairman have allegedly threatened family members of Rajab Ali to withdraw the case. The miscreants tried to attack on Saltu Mia. For this reason, another case was filed.

Angur Mia, another son of Rajab Ali, said, “Some village arbiters including Abu Taleb Mia and Kutub Uddin Bhuiyan of Aruail sided with Kacham Ali Chairman and gave an illegal verdict over the dispute. But we didn’t accept the verdict.”

Contacted, Kacham Ali Chairman said, “The allegations made by farmer Rajab Ali are not true. I have not obstructed him to cultivate his lands. The electric meter of the irrigation scheme is in my name. Rajab Ali has run the scheme 22 years. Earlier, I ran the scheme 3 years. I have taken back the scheme at the request of farmers. None has demanded toll to Rajab Ali.”

AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “I know nothing about this. None has made complaint in this connection. We will take necessary actions after inquiry.”

