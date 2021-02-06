Bangladesh reports eight COVID-19 deaths, 4,82,841 total recoveries





Bangladesh recorded eight novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 305 fresh cases overnight.





The recovery count rose to 4,82,841 after another 417 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.





“Eight more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,190,” the release said.





It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,37,770 as 305 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 12,135 samples were tested at 206 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.





Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 2.51 percent tested positive, while 14.39 percent cases were detected from the total tests

conducted so far, the release added.





Among the total infections, 89.79 percent patients have recovered, while 1.52 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.





Among the seven deaths, six are male and two female the press release said, adding two are in their 30s, one is in his 40s, one in his 50s while four are above 60 years.





According to the division-wise data, five deaths took place in Dhaka

division and rests are in other divisions.





Among the total 8,190 fatalities, 4,564 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,503 in Chattogram division, 468 in Rajshahi division, 554 in Khulna

division, 247 in Barishal division, 307 in Sylhet division, 357 in Rangpur division and 190 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.





A total of 37,36,608 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.





The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.





A total of 7,20,543 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.





The DGHS said 2,35,39,502 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.





To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.





As of February 06, 2021, 12:19 GMT, 2,311,001 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 106,003,626 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.





China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s

Hubei province.

Leave Your Comments