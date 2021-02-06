IBBL Chattogram North and South Zone holds Business Development Conference





Chattogram North & South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference at Raddison Blu, Chattogram on 5 February 2021.





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the conference as special guest. Md. Nayer Azam, Head of Chattogram North Zone presided over the conference while Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone addressed welcome speech.





Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Agrabad Corporate Branch & Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of Khatungonj Corporate Branch also addressed the program. Head of Branches, Manager Operations, In-Charge of the Departments and Sub Branches under the Zone attended the conference.





Leave Your Comments