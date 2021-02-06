Covid vaccines reach Sarail

Consignment of Covid-19 vaccines reached Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday as vaccination in the upazila is scheduled to start on Sunday.







Upazila Health Officer Dr Md Noman Mia received 600 vials of vaccines at noon. The vaccine vials were preserved in the EPI store at Upazila Health Complex. Each vial contains 10 doses of vaccine.







Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Upazila Family Planning Officer Suman Mia, Dr Shamima Yeasmin, Dr Naima Chowdhury, Sarail Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, EPI Officer Md Al Amin, Storekeeper Ismail Mia were present on the occasion, among others.







Dr Noman Mia said, “People under 18 years, pregnant women, lactating mothers and those who suffer from uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure cannot get vaccinated.”







“The Covid front liners, all officials and employees of hospitals and field-level health workers, members of administration and police and common people aged over 55 years will get Covid vaccines on a priority basis,” he further said.







All who want to get vaccines must do registration through ‘Surokkha App’.







The second dose will be administered after eight weeks of the first dose.

Leave Your Comments