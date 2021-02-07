Worldwide waffling





Black History Month is here and popular streaming services are promoting content on their respective libraries to help people educate themselves on and celebrate Black culture.Whether it's stories with historically Black protagonists or simply movies and TV helmed by Black creators, there's no shortage of things to watch in February 2021 to celebrate Black history. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and many more streamers have even sectioned off parts of their apps so that users can specifically engage with content focused on the Black community.











Macklemore has said that his infamous Grammy win over Kendrick Lamar in 2014 was due in part to his skin color.The Caucasian rapper, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, took home the Best Rap Album prize in for The Heist, recorded as half of a duo alongside Ryan Lewis.





The Heist's win was controversial at the time, as the album beat out Lamar's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, which is widely considered one of the most accomplished hip-hop record of all time.Speaking on a recent episode of Uproxx's People's Party With Talib Kweli, Macklemore said: "I'm struggling with like, 'Damn, I'm benefiting from the system I've been calling out since I was f***ing 20 years old.'











German prosecutors have confiscated more than 50 million euros ($60 million) worth of bitcoin from a fraudster. There's only one problem: they can't unlock the money because he won't give them the password. The man was sentenced to jail and has since served his term, maintaining his silence throughout while police made repeated failed efforts to crack the code to access more than 1,700 bitcoin, said a prosecutor in the Bavarian town of Kempten."We asked him but he didn't say," prosecutor Sebastian Murer told Reuters on Friday. "Perhaps he doesn't know."











Nathan Goodrich, who runs the public defender's office in Franklin County, Kentucky, was on a Zoom call with court officials Jan. 6 when one of them flagged a Facebook post from a local narcotics detective who was going to a rally for outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. It was around noon, just before a mob of far-right rioters, including white supremacists and anti-government militia members, broke away from the rally and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Even then, the court officials on the call expressed concern about a local law enforcement officer attending an event supporting Trump's false claim that the election had been stolen.









Leave Your Comments