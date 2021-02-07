Memorial plaque 2 Indian journalists unveiled



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday unveiled a memorial plaque in Kolkata for journalists Dipak Bandopadhyay and Surajit Ghoshal of West Bengal, India, who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.





The minister, now visiting Kolkata, unveiled the plaque on the premises of Kolkata Press Club before going to Brigade Parade Ground associated with the memories of Bangabandhu, said a release, reports BSS. Speaking on the occasion, Hasan said though the countries are divided, the minds of the people of Bangladesh and India could not be divided. He said Bangladesh is now moving forward maintaining the deep relations between the two nations.



The country (Bangladesh) is now on the way of building 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina astonishing the whole world, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.



Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Ministry Chairman Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran, Kolkata Deputy High Commissioner Towfiq Hasan, Kolkata Press Club President Snehashish Sur and secretary Kingshuk Pramanik, AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam, officials of the information ministry and actors, among others, joined the function. Snehashish said India, without the then journalists, would not have been able to know how Bangladeshis had spent their days at that time.





He said not only the duo, a total of 13 journalists sacrificed their lives in the War of Liberation of Bangladesh and the Press Club published a book on this issue marking the hundred years of the foundation of the club. Later the minister joined a lunch and discussion organised by banglaworld.com. Hasan exchanged views with former chief justice of Kolkata and Mumbai High Courts Chithatosh Mukharjee and other members of the organization.





