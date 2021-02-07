Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C. has introduces passport-tracking system. -AA



The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C. has introduced a tracking system to enable applicants to know the status of their passport, visa, No Visa Required (NVR) seal and dual nationality certificate. This is being done as part of improving consular service coinciding the celebration of the "Mujib Borsho", the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the Embassy on Saturday, reports UNB.







The system was inaugurated by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam. "We hope that the tracking system will reduce the anxiety of our consular service seekers," said the Ambassador. The tracking system will allow applicants to know the dates their applications are received as well as their documents dispatched. It will inform the applicants at all stages of processing of their applications. The web links are http://bdembassyusatracking.org/ and http://bdembassyusatracking.org/ . The system will also generate email messages keeping the applicant informed of the status of the service requested.



