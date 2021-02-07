Wuhan residents remember 'whistleblower' doctor a year after his death

A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province, China Feb



A year after his death from COVID-19, residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan say they remain grateful to the "whistleblower" doctor who first sounded the alarm about the outbreak before it received official recognition.





Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in the city, became one of the most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan when he tried to sound the alarm about its appearance, but was reprimanded by police for "spreading rumours." The 34-year-old's death from the virus on Feb. 7 led to an outpouring of public mourning and rare expressions of anger online. Several days later Zhong Nanshan, a renowned epidemiologist, shed tears for Li in an interview with Reuters, calling him a "hero of China."





But when President Xi Jinping honoured the "heroes" of the "people's war" against the virus in September, there was no mention of Li's contribution. While people on the streets around Li's hospital say life in the city has mostly returned to its usual rhythm, they still revere Li for his actions.





As Reuters journalists visited the area around the hospital on Saturday they were followed by two men in plainclothes who identified themselves as "hospital parking security," and local guards blocked a cameraman from filming the hospital entrance."He was the first to tell us about the virus," said Li Pan, 24, who owns an online store. "He must have considered the impact would be huge, but he still raised the alarm. That was really brave," Li said.









---Reuters, Wuhan

Leave Your Comments