Evaly gets new COO



HM Tarikul Kamrul has recently joined Evaly as the 'Chief Operating Officer' (COO).Prior to joining E-valy.com Limited, he worked as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Link3 Technologies Limited. Previously he worked at renowned companies like British American Tobacco, Robi Axiata Limited, MGH Group, Transcom Ltd, etc. Tarikul has an outstanding 17 years of working experience at renowned MNCs and in large conglomerates.







Tarikul has completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IBA, Dhaka University and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from North South University. He will focus on the acceleration of e-commerce business growth of Evaly while introducing other new exciting app-based services to improve and digitalize the lifestyle of Bangladeshi people.His vision is to take Bangladesh e-commerce and online business to global standard and Evaly as one of the leading Tech Brand across international markets.







