NBR holds invoice lottery draw



A lottery draw was held on Friday on invoices, issued to the consumers from the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System (EFDMS) for ensuring transparency in VAT collection.The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced this EFDMS for encouraging consumers to pay value added tax (VAT) as per the 'Financial Rewards Policy 2020', said an NBR release. Internal Resources Division (IRD) senior secretary and NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem attended the lottery draw function as the chief guest.





As per the press release, the revenue board has decided to hold the lottery draw every month on printed invoices issued from EFDMS to motivate people in paying VAT through using these EFD machines.Based on the printed issued invoices from the first day to the last day of every month, the lottery will be held subsequently on the 5th day of the following month.





The NBR will announce the winners within three working days of holding the lottery. The EFD invoice holders will be eligible to receive the prizes.For claiming the prizes, winners will have to apply to any field-level VAT office in a prescribed format within the month of lottery.All prizes will be given by cheque. The revenue board will hand over the first three prizes to the winners while the field offices will distribute the fourth prize instantly.



