Brent near $60 as Opec+ cuts tighten oil market



Brent crude prices are approaching $60 a barrel, a one-year high, driven in large part by Opec+ cuts that are set to keep the oil market in deficit this year.The coronovirus pandemic ravaged oil demand as economies around the world had to shut down for extended periods of time to curb the spread of the virus. But the oil market is on a bull run, despite renewed lockdowns in Europe and Asia to curb second and third waves of the virus.





A look at Brent crude time spreads also paints a picture of a tight market. The six-month Brent spread reached about $2.4 a barrel backwardation on Friday, its widest in a year. Backwardation is when prices on the prompt trade at a premium to future prices, and usually encourages traders to take oil out of storage, signalling a stronger market. Opec+ has made it clear that it intends to rein in bloated oil inventory levels that the pandemic brought about.The group's base-case scenario shows that the oil market will be in a deficit throughout 2021, with inventories in the industrialised world expected to fall below the 2016-2020 average in the second half of the year.





Strong compliance with agreed oil cuts by Opec+ have also helped support prices, although some countries participating in the cuts are yet to make good on compensating for their overproduction.In December, cumulative overproduction hit 2.69 million barrels per day, Opec+ data shows, compared with 2.46 million bpd in November, with the increase coming largely from higher production from non-Opec members Russia, Kazakhstan and South Sudan.





Meanwhile, oil hit its highest in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel, supported by economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group Opec and its allies.New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December, pointing to continued strength in manufacturing. President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill also gained momentum on Friday.





Brent crude was up 85 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $59.69 by 1438GMT after hitting its highest since Feb. 20 last year at $59.79. US crude was up $1.02, or 1.8 per cent, at $57.25, after reaching $57.28, its highest since Jan. 22 last year. "The conditions still remain supportive for oil markets," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Oil should find plenty of willing buyers on any material dip."







Brent is on track to rise more than 6% this week. The last time it traded at $60 a barrel, the pandemic had yet to take hold, economies were open and people were free to travel, meaning demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel was much higher.The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, however, is fuelling hopes of lockdowns being eased, boosting fuel demand. But even demand optimists such as Opec do not expect oil consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.



Oil also gained support from supply curbs by producers. Opec and its allies, collectively known as Opec+, stuck to their supply tightening policy at a meeting on Wednesday. Record Opec+ cuts have helped to lift prices from historic lows last year. "Opec+ discipline has been a real positive," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.Further boosting the market, a weekly supply report showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories to their lowest since March, suggesting that output cuts by Opec+ producers are having the desired effect.











