Seminar on presidential mercy held



Law department of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia organized a seminar on presidential mercy at law faculty's seminar room on Saturday. IU former treasurer and law department Professor M Selim Toha addressed the seminar as the chief guest while associate Professor Abdul Karim Khan, Professor Akram Hossain Mojumder of the department delivered speech as the discussants.





Law department chairperson Professor Nurun Nahar conducted the seminar. Sayed Qamrul Hossain, a PhD fellow of law department, presented the article under the supervision of Professor M Shahjahan Mondol of the same department of the university. Around 50 teachers of different departments took part in the seminar. The speakers, in the seminar, focused on presidential marcy and people's fear, infringement of human rights and its practical effect in Bangladesh.







Among others, IU information and communication technology department Professor M Mahbubur Rahman, public administration department chairman Professor M Lutfar Rahman, law department associate. Professor Armin Khatun, al-fiqh and legal studies department chairman associate Professor M Anwarul Wahab Shahin, M Nasir Uddin Azhari of the same department were present on the occasion.









---Kushtia

