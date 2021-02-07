'Plant more trees to protect dams'

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk visits dams affected by super cyclone storm Amphan at Ashini and Shyamnagar upazila on Saturday. -AA



State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk said, we should not only build dams but also plant trees abundantly to protect them from damage. He made the call during a dams visit at the coastal area of Ashini and Shyamnagar upazila.







He said, we should protect our char from being disappeared in the river by planting trees beside the bank of river. If we do that it will support the dams also to sustain strongly. The state minister further said, the government is working hard to complete the dam work before the next rainy season.







Bangladesh Army is handed over the charge to undertake the work of dams at 12 points of flood-affected coastal areas. Bangladesh Army is given 75 crore taka for these 12 projects, he noted. Former health minister Dr AFM Ruhul Haque MP along with government high officials, local elites and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.









---Satkhira





